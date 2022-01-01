Tacos in Fairmount

Grilled Shrimp Tacos image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three corn
tortillas
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
Baja Fish Tacos$14.95
Tilapia grilled or fried with plantain crust, served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw dressed in lemon vinaigrette, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen

