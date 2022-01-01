Tacos in Fairmount
Fairmount restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three corn
tortillas
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Tilapia grilled or fried with plantain crust, served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw dressed in lemon vinaigrette, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli