Fishtown restaurants you'll love

We had such a blast with Pungie a few weeks ago, we decided to give it the ol’ DDH treatment. DDH PUNGIE is brewed with heaps of oats and hopped with Motueka and Simcoe. It was then dry hopped with Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin it was then dry hopped AGAIN with NZ Cascade/Pacific Jade. PUNGIE, it has been said, is PUNGIE is PUNGIE.Notes of Fresh Cracked Pepper (on a field greens salad), Lemongrass, Blue Raspberry, Key Lime Pie and Cotton Candy

