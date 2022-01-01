Fishtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Fishtown restaurants
Toast

Fishtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Fishtown restaurants

Philly Style Bagels image

 

Philly Style Bagels

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
8 oz. Spreads$5.35
8 oz. is enough for about 6 bagels!
SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich$7.50
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
More about Philly Style Bagels
Sarvida image

 

Sarvida

300 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinkabet$6.00
seasonal vegetables in coconut sauce (12oz)
Chicken Meal$28.00
soy and citrus marinated half chicken served with garlic fried rice, pinakbet (vegetable dish) and ground pork lumpia
Chocolate Coconut Budino$6.00
topped with honeycomb
More about Sarvida
Johnny Brenda's image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickle Spears$7.50
Served with Ranch
Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Fried cana de cabra goat cheese, arugula, fennel, citrus, pistachio gremolata + guava mustard
Fries$5.00
vegetarian. w/ malt aioli
More about Johnny Brenda's
HIROKI 宏樹 image

 

HIROKI 宏樹

1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chirashi$50.00
Bowl of Rice Mixed with Chef Selection of Fish, Seaweed, Tamago, and Seasonal Vegetables
Salmon Hakozushi (Pressed Sushi)$20.00
6 Pieces of Salmon, Pressed Sushi, Topped With Cucumber, Salmon Roe and Seasoned Nori
Gyudon (Beef Bowl)$30.00
Thinly sliced beef and onion cooked in dashi soy with pickled ginger, soft boiled egg. Served over rice
More about HIROKI 宏樹
Pizzeria Beddia image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lettuces Salad$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
Judion Beans$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
Number One Pizza$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Pizzeria Beddia
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about Loco Pez
R&D image

 

R&D

1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mass Exodus
Our seasonal Old Fashioned - Pine Smoked Elijah Craig Bourbon, Becherovka, Grapefruit-Sage-Honey Cordial, Angostura
Dragon High Ball
Layered, flavorful and easy drinkin' | Haku Vodka, St Germain, Lemongrass Shochu, Lime Cordial & Club Soda
Paloma Milk Punch
Clarified Milk punch with a more savory side | Blanco tequila, Ancho Verde, Chinese 5 Spice, Pamplemousse, Lime, Coconut Milk
More about R&D
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
St. Oner's image

 

St. Oner's

2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HopHands 4pk$14.00
Our American Pale Ale. 5.5% abv.
AlienShake (Orange Creamsicle) 4pk$20.00
Our CREAMSICLE-style Reptoid IPA. Brewed with malted oats and lactose sugar, then hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Cascade, and Columbus. Conditioned on orange purée and Madagascar vanilla beans 7.0%
DDH PUNGIE (Pacific Jade) 6pk$14.00
We had such a blast with Pungie a few weeks ago, we decided to give it the ol’ DDH treatment. DDH PUNGIE is brewed with heaps of oats and hopped with Motueka and Simcoe. It was then dry hopped with Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin it was then dry hopped AGAIN with NZ Cascade/Pacific Jade. PUNGIE, it has been said, is PUNGIE is PUNGIE.Notes of Fresh Cracked Pepper (on a field greens salad), Lemongrass, Blue Raspberry, Key Lime Pie and Cotton Candy
More about St. Oner's
Suraya image

 

Suraya

1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tumeric Rice$5.00
With cilantro
Shish Taouk$18.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kebabs. Served with a small hummous, charred onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Batata Harra$10.50
Crispy potatoes tossed with long hots, garlic, lemon & cilantro.*spicy
More about Suraya
Peace A Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Peace A Pie

1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
Garlic Knots$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
Fries 3 ways$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
More about Peace A Pie
Cheu Fishtown image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Curry Noodles$15.00
spicy, vegetarian. peanut sambal, b&b pickles, cilantro, and basil
Fried Chicken Steamed Buns$10.00
special sauce, romaine, dill pickles [two]
Italian Hoagie Eggroll$10.00
italian meats, provolone, pepper relish
More about Cheu Fishtown
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Leslie Chow Pizza$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
Grilled Lemon Chicken$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Nunu image

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sando$12.00
Pickles, nunu sauce and our milk bread.
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$10.00
Spicy.
King Salmon + Avocado Maki$10.00
Gluten-free.
More about Nunu

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fishtown

Cake

Salmon

Pies

Map

More near Fishtown to explore

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston