Fishtown restaurants you'll love

More about Philly Style Bagels
Philly Style Bagels
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|SANDWICH Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
|8 oz. Spreads
|$5.35
8 oz. is enough for about 6 bagels!
|SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich
|$7.50
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
More about Sarvida
Sarvida
300 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pinkabet
|$6.00
seasonal vegetables in coconut sauce (12oz)
|Chicken Meal
|$28.00
soy and citrus marinated half chicken served with garlic fried rice, pinakbet (vegetable dish) and ground pork lumpia
|Chocolate Coconut Budino
|$6.00
topped with honeycomb
More about Johnny Brenda's
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.50
Served with Ranch
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Fried cana de cabra goat cheese, arugula, fennel, citrus, pistachio gremolata + guava mustard
|Fries
|$5.00
vegetarian. w/ malt aioli
More about HIROKI 宏樹
HIROKI 宏樹
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chirashi
|$50.00
Bowl of Rice Mixed with Chef Selection of Fish, Seaweed, Tamago, and Seasonal Vegetables
|Salmon Hakozushi (Pressed Sushi)
|$20.00
6 Pieces of Salmon, Pressed Sushi, Topped With Cucumber, Salmon Roe and Seasoned Nori
|Gyudon (Beef Bowl)
|$30.00
Thinly sliced beef and onion cooked in dashi soy with pickled ginger, soft boiled egg. Served over rice
More about Pizzeria Beddia
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Lettuces Salad
|$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
|Judion Beans
|$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
|Number One Pizza
|$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about R&D
R&D
1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mass Exodus
Our seasonal Old Fashioned - Pine Smoked Elijah Craig Bourbon, Becherovka, Grapefruit-Sage-Honey Cordial, Angostura
|Dragon High Ball
Layered, flavorful and easy drinkin' | Haku Vodka, St Germain, Lemongrass Shochu, Lime Cordial & Club Soda
|Paloma Milk Punch
Clarified Milk punch with a more savory side | Blanco tequila, Ancho Verde, Chinese 5 Spice, Pamplemousse, Lime, Coconut Milk
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
|Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
|Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
More about St. Oner's
St. Oner's
2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|HopHands 4pk
|$14.00
Our American Pale Ale. 5.5% abv.
|AlienShake (Orange Creamsicle) 4pk
|$20.00
Our CREAMSICLE-style Reptoid IPA. Brewed with malted oats and lactose sugar, then hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Cascade, and Columbus. Conditioned on orange purée and Madagascar vanilla beans 7.0%
|DDH PUNGIE (Pacific Jade) 6pk
|$14.00
We had such a blast with Pungie a few weeks ago, we decided to give it the ol’ DDH treatment. DDH PUNGIE is brewed with heaps of oats and hopped with Motueka and Simcoe. It was then dry hopped with Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin it was then dry hopped AGAIN with NZ Cascade/Pacific Jade. PUNGIE, it has been said, is PUNGIE is PUNGIE.Notes of Fresh Cracked Pepper (on a field greens salad), Lemongrass, Blue Raspberry, Key Lime Pie and Cotton Candy
More about Suraya
Suraya
1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tumeric Rice
|$5.00
With cilantro
|Shish Taouk
|$18.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kebabs. Served with a small hummous, charred onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
|Batata Harra
|$10.50
Crispy potatoes tossed with long hots, garlic, lemon & cilantro.*spicy
More about Peace A Pie
PIZZA • SALADS
Peace A Pie
1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fire Roasted Tomato Pie
|$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
|Fries 3 ways
|$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
More about Cheu Fishtown
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Coconut Curry Noodles
|$15.00
spicy, vegetarian. peanut sambal, b&b pickles, cilantro, and basil
|Fried Chicken Steamed Buns
|$10.00
special sauce, romaine, dill pickles [two]
|Italian Hoagie Eggroll
|$10.00
italian meats, provolone, pepper relish
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Leslie Chow Pizza
|$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb