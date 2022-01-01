Fishtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Fishtown
More about Johnny Brenda's
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.50
Served with Ranch
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Fried cana de cabra goat cheese, arugula, fennel, citrus, pistachio gremolata + guava mustard
|Fries
|$5.00
vegetarian. w/ malt aioli
More about Pizzeria Beddia
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Lettuces Salad
|$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
|Judion Beans
|$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
|Number One Pizza
|$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about R&D
R&D
1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mass Exodus
Our seasonal Old Fashioned - Pine Smoked Elijah Craig Bourbon, Becherovka, Grapefruit-Sage-Honey Cordial, Angostura
|Dragon High Ball
Layered, flavorful and easy drinkin' | Haku Vodka, St Germain, Lemongrass Shochu, Lime Cordial & Club Soda
|Paloma Milk Punch
Clarified Milk punch with a more savory side | Blanco tequila, Ancho Verde, Chinese 5 Spice, Pamplemousse, Lime, Coconut Milk
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Leslie Chow Pizza
|$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb