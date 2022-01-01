Fishtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fishtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fishtown

Johnny Brenda's image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickle Spears$7.50
Served with Ranch
Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Fried cana de cabra goat cheese, arugula, fennel, citrus, pistachio gremolata + guava mustard
Fries$5.00
vegetarian. w/ malt aioli
More about Johnny Brenda's
Pizzeria Beddia image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lettuces Salad$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
Judion Beans$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
Number One Pizza$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Pizzeria Beddia
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about Loco Pez
R&D image

 

R&D

1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mass Exodus
Our seasonal Old Fashioned - Pine Smoked Elijah Craig Bourbon, Becherovka, Grapefruit-Sage-Honey Cordial, Angostura
Dragon High Ball
Layered, flavorful and easy drinkin' | Haku Vodka, St Germain, Lemongrass Shochu, Lime Cordial & Club Soda
Paloma Milk Punch
Clarified Milk punch with a more savory side | Blanco tequila, Ancho Verde, Chinese 5 Spice, Pamplemousse, Lime, Coconut Milk
More about R&D
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Leslie Chow Pizza$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
Grilled Lemon Chicken$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fishtown

Cake

Salmon

Pies

Map

More near Fishtown to explore

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston