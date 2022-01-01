Fishtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Pizzeria Beddia image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
Lettuces Salad$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
Judion Beans$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
Number One Pizza$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Peace A Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Peace A Pie

1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
Garlic Knots$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
Fries 3 ways$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
Leslie Chow Pizza$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
Grilled Lemon Chicken$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
