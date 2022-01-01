Fishtown pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Fishtown
More about Pizzeria Beddia
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Lettuces Salad
|$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
|Judion Beans
|$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
|Number One Pizza
|$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
|Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
|Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
More about Peace A Pie
PIZZA • SALADS
Peace A Pie
1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fire Roasted Tomato Pie
|$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
|Fries 3 ways
|$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Leslie Chow Pizza
|$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb