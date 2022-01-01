Graduate Hospital restaurants you'll love

Go
Graduate Hospital restaurants
Toast

Graduate Hospital's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Graduate Hospital restaurants

Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Green Beans$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy$13.75
with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.00
classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
The Burger$15.00
lettuce, caramelized onion, colby jack, pickle, ketchup, dijonaise, potato bun
Mac and Cheese$10.00
homemade cheese sauce, panko
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Taco$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez
L'Anima image

SEAFOOD

L'Anima

1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Tonnarelli pasta Pecorino & Parmigiano freshly cracked Peppercorn
Fiorentina di Maiale$28.00
Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop with Polenta and Blueberry Balsamic reduction
Pappardella Bolognese$20.00
Pappardelle pasta with a Wild Boar Bolognese
More about L'Anima
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread with choice of meat/cheese/toppings
Burgers$4.50
choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger. choice of cheese and toppings on a potato bun
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
Vegan Burrito$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
More about Cafe Ynez

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Graduate Hospital

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

French Fries

Tacos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Graduate Hospital to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston