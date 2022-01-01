Graduate Hospital restaurants you'll love
Graduate Hospital's top cuisines
Must-try Graduate Hospital restaurants
More about Grace Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Blackened Green Beans
|$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
|Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy
|$13.75
with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
|The Burger
|$15.00
lettuce, caramelized onion, colby jack, pickle, ketchup, dijonaise, potato bun
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
homemade cheese sauce, panko
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Soy Chorizo Taco
|$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about L'Anima
SEAFOOD
L'Anima
1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$17.00
Tonnarelli pasta Pecorino & Parmigiano freshly cracked Peppercorn
|Fiorentina di Maiale
|$28.00
Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop with Polenta and Blueberry Balsamic reduction
|Pappardella Bolognese
|$20.00
Pappardelle pasta with a Wild Boar Bolognese
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.75
2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread with choice of meat/cheese/toppings
|Burgers
|$4.50
choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger. choice of cheese and toppings on a potato bun
More about Cafe Ynez
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.