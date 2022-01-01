Burritos in Graduate Hospital

Graduate Hospital restaurants
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve burritos

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken) image

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
ea7b60da-a342-457f-964d-5a359b4d5053 image

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito$16.00
Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
Vegan Burrito$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
Tinga Burrito$14.00
Pulled chicken in chipotle sauce with onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, rice, refried beans, sour cream in a flour tortilla, served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
More about Cafe Ynez

