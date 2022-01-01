Burritos in Graduate Hospital
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve burritos
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Steak Burrito
|$16.00
Sauteed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans, and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
|Tinga Burrito
|$14.00
Pulled chicken in chipotle sauce with onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, rice, refried beans, sour cream in a flour tortilla, served with a choice of fries or ensalada verde