Chicken sandwiches in Graduate Hospital

Graduate Hospital restaurants
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.75
blackened or grilled on ciabatta roll
with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
-choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw with spicy mayo on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.50
Fried Italian Chicken Cutlet Lettuce & Tomato on Martin's Potato Roll
