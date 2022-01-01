Chicken sandwiches in Graduate Hospital
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$12.75
blackened or grilled on ciabatta roll
with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
-choice of three toppings, .50 for each additional topping
add bacon for $1
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw with spicy mayo on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more