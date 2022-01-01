Enchiladas in Graduate Hospital
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve enchiladas
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pez Enchilada (Fish)
|$19.00
Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
|Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
|$18.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
|Soy Chorizo Enchilada
|$17.00
Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Pollo Enchiladas
|$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with guajillo salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, and small sides of rice, beans, and guacamole
|Mole Enchiladas
|$16.00
Three tacos filled with pulled chicken served with Mole salsa, garnished with lettuce, radishes, slices of avocado, queso fresco, red onions and on the side rice and beans.