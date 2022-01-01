Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Graduate Hospital

Graduate Hospital restaurants
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve enchiladas

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pez Enchilada (Fish)$19.00
Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)$18.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Enchilada$17.00
Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
More about Loco Pez
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pollo Enchiladas$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken and cheddar cheese topped with guajillo salsa, sour cream, cotija cheese, and small sides of rice, beans, and guacamole
Mole Enchiladas$16.00
Three tacos filled with pulled chicken served with Mole salsa, garnished with lettuce, radishes, slices of avocado, queso fresco, red onions and on the side rice and beans.
More about Cafe Ynez

