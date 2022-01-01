Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Graduate Hospital

Go
Graduate Hospital restaurants
Toast

Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve fajitas

Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Surf and Turf Fajitas Taco$5.00
grilled steak, sautéed shrimp and Sautéed peppers and onions on a flour tortilla
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Shrimp Fajitas$21.00
Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Steak Fajitas$20.00
Sliced flank steak, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
More about Cafe Ynez

