Flan in Graduate Hospital

Graduate Hospital restaurants
Toast

Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve flan

Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.00
House made custard with caramel sauce.
More about Loco Pez
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$6.00
A slice of house-made flan
More about Cafe Ynez

