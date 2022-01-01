Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Graduate Hospital
/
Philadelphia
/
Graduate Hospital
/
Flan
Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve flan
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
Avg 4
(64 reviews)
Flan
$4.00
House made custard with caramel sauce.
More about Loco Pez
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
Avg 4.7
(661 reviews)
Flan
$6.00
A slice of house-made flan
More about Cafe Ynez
