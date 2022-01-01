Tacos in Graduate Hospital

Go
Graduate Hospital restaurants
Toast

Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve tacos

Pez Taco (Fish) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez
Cauliflower Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
Soft Tacos$10.00
Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.
More about Cafe Ynez

Browse other tasty dishes in Graduate Hospital

Nachos

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Graduate Hospital to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston