Tacos in Graduate Hospital

Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Carnitas Taco (Pork)
|$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
|Soft Tacos
|$10.00
Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.