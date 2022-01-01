Kensington restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Em's Place
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$10.00
shaved sirloin - spicy ketchup - pepperoncini
|Crispy Fried Wings
|$11.00
hot - buffalo - korean - bbq
celery - choice of blue cheese or ranch
|Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chopped Impossible Burger
|$15.00
New York style chopped burger with IMPOSSIBLE meat, long roll, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with waffle fries.
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
|St. Louis Ribs
|$19.50
1/2 Rack of smoked St. Louis pork ribs served with BBQ sauce, pickles, King's Hawaiian Rolls, pickles and choice of two sides.