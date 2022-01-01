Kensington bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Kensington restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Kensington

Em's Place image

FRENCH FRIES

Em's Place

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$10.00
shaved sirloin - spicy ketchup - pepperoncini
Crispy Fried Wings$11.00
hot - buffalo - korean - bbq
celery - choice of blue cheese or ranch
Fried Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken - sautéed spinach & garlic - roasted long hots - provolone cheese
More about Em's Place
Tin Can Bar image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Impossible Burger$15.00
New York style chopped burger with IMPOSSIBLE meat, long roll, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with waffle fries.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
St. Louis Ribs$19.50
1/2 Rack of smoked St. Louis pork ribs served with BBQ sauce, pickles, King's Hawaiian Rolls, pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Tin Can Bar
Kensington Pub/Backyard image

 

Kensington Pub/Backyard

2116 E. Tioga Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kensington Pub/Backyard
Restaurant banner

 

Gaul & Co. Malthouse Port Richmond

3133 Gaul Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gaul & Co. Malthouse Port Richmond

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kensington

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kensington to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston