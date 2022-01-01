Market East restaurants you'll love
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
Popular items
Make Your Own Hoagie
|$7.49
Customize to your liking
Make Your Own Sandwich
|$6.49
Customize to your liking
#9 - Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap - Grilled chicken caesar salad on your choice of wrap flavors, served with tortilla chips & pickle on the side
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
Popular items
Challah French Toast
|$9.00
vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)
Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
scrambled eggs, cooper sharp cheese, charred scallion aioli, homemade biscuit (vegetarian)
Farmer's Platter
|$11.00
eggs (scrambled or sunnyside), breakfast meat (bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage), crispy potatoes, house-made biscuit, seasonal jam
FED | Far East Descendant
240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia
Popular items
18 Taming Dragon Steak Rice Bowl 降龍十八牛
|$20.00
Flank Steak, 18 Taming Dragon Sauce, Seasonal Chinese Vegetables
Legend says that the 18 dragon palms technique has enough power to stop a dragon. Our steak uses 18 ingredients for its sauce and marinade and is then wok seared to tame the most fierce flavor beast.
Five Venom Fries 五毒條
|$8.00
Hand Cut Taro, House-Made Five Spice, Keeh-Chup and Ming Mayo dipping sauce
Some heroes must become venomous to defeat venomous villains. Our five venom spice (5 spice) with our Keeh-chup and ming mayo dip will be quite the conflict on your palate.
CBLT 叉燒饅頭
|$16.00
Cha-Siu Pork Belly, Lettuce, Tomato, Scallion, Chili Mayo, Served with Five Venom Fries
Our version of a BLT incorporating fresh steamed Montao, Green leaf Lettuce, sliced tomato, shredded scallion threads and twice cooked pork belly in our signature Cha-Siu sauce. The CBLT.