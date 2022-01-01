Midtown Village restaurants you'll love
Midtown Village's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown Village restaurants
More about Bud & Marilyn's
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Marilyn's Fried Chicken
|$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
|Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast
|$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bagels & Co.
Bagels & Co.
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SEC
|$8.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese
|BEC
|$8.00
Bacon, fried egg, american cheese
|The Jersey
|$8.00
Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
More about Crunchik'n
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Sm Popcorn Chicken
|$8.95
10-ish bite size nuggets
|Crunch Ball Beef
|$4.00
Korean style rice ball with beef. One per order.
|Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.50
rice, lettuce, salsa, popcorn chicken, japchae noodles, veggie dumpling
More about Hatch & Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
|Fries (with dipping sauce)
|$4.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
|Coop Sandwich
|$7.75
Made with crunchy homemade slaw & house spread (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
More about Little Nonna's
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Espresso Tiramisu
|$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$21.00
BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil
|Wild Mushroom Arancini
|$11.00
crispy risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, truffle aioli
More about Strangelove's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|STRANGELOVES WINGS
|$14.00
|STRANGELOVES BURGER
|$16.00
|SMOKED GOUDA
|$15.00
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
1115 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Tawa
|$5.95
Julienne cut chicken cooked in our Homemade Indian spices, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
|Aloo
|$4.75
Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
|Paneer Masala
|$5.95
Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
More about Sampan
SEAFOOD
Sampan
124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Wagyu Beef
|$13.00
Apricot, Yakitori Glaze
|Brussel Sprout
|$9.00
Scallion, White Soy, Garlic
|Duck Samosa
|$9.00
Potato, Yogurt, Tamarind
More about Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
219 South Broad Street Rooftop, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
English Muffin, Pancetta, Hollandaise, Rosemary Potatoes
|Oysters (12)
|$32.00
Seasonal Mignonette
|Side Bacon
|$6.00
More about Tria Cafe Wash West
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Wash West
1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Claudio Mozzarella Panino
|$14.00
Claudio Mozzarella Panino with Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Vinaigrette
|Smoked Turkey Panino
|$15.00
Koch’s Smoked Turkey Panino with Cabot Cheddar, North Country Bacon, Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Mayo
|Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta
|$6.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta