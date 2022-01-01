Midtown Village restaurants you'll love

Midtown Village restaurants
Midtown Village's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Midtown Village restaurants

Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Marilyn's Fried Chicken$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
Bagels & Co. image

 

Bagels & Co.

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SEC$8.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese
BEC$8.00
Bacon, fried egg, american cheese
The Jersey$8.00
Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
Crunchik'n image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Popcorn Chicken$8.95
10-ish bite size nuggets
Crunch Ball Beef$4.00
Korean style rice ball with beef. One per order.
Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl$12.50
rice, lettuce, salsa, popcorn chicken, japchae noodles, veggie dumpling
Hatch & Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Sandwich$8.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
Fries (with dipping sauce)$4.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
Coop Sandwich$7.75
Made with crunchy homemade slaw & house spread (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
Little Nonna's image

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Espresso Tiramisu$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.00
BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil
Wild Mushroom Arancini$11.00
crispy risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, truffle aioli
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STRANGELOVES WINGS$14.00
STRANGELOVES BURGER$16.00
SMOKED GOUDA$15.00
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters image

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

1115 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tawa$5.95
Julienne cut chicken cooked in our Homemade Indian spices, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Aloo$4.75
Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Paneer Masala$5.95
Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
Sampan image

SEAFOOD

Sampan

124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (5590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Beef$13.00
Apricot, Yakitori Glaze
Brussel Sprout$9.00
Scallion, White Soy, Garlic
Duck Samosa$9.00
Potato, Yogurt, Tamarind
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen image

 

Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen

219 South Broad Street Rooftop, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$16.00
English Muffin, Pancetta, Hollandaise, Rosemary Potatoes
Oysters (12)$32.00
Seasonal Mignonette
Side Bacon$6.00
Tria Cafe Wash West image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Claudio Mozzarella Panino$14.00
Claudio Mozzarella Panino with Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Panino$15.00
Koch’s Smoked Turkey Panino with Cabot Cheddar, North Country Bacon, Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Mayo
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta$6.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
Fuel image

 

Fuel

1225 Walnut street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge image

SUSHI

1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge

1225 sansom st, philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2596 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown Village

Popcorn Chicken

Dumplings

