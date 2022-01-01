Midtown Village American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Midtown Village
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Marilyn's Fried Chicken
|$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
|Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast
|$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
|Fries (with dipping sauce)
|$4.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
|Coop Sandwich
|$7.75
Made with crunchy homemade slaw & house spread (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).