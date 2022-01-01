Midtown Village American restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Midtown Village

Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Marilyn's Fried Chicken$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Hatch & Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Sandwich$8.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
Fries (with dipping sauce)$4.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
Coop Sandwich$7.75
Made with crunchy homemade slaw & house spread (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
More about Hatch & Coop
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STRANGELOVES WINGS$14.00
STRANGELOVES BURGER$16.00
SMOKED GOUDA$15.00
More about Strangelove's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown Village

Popcorn Chicken

Dumplings

Map

More near Midtown Village to explore

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston