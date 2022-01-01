Midtown Village bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Midtown Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown Village

Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Marilyn's Fried Chicken$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Bagels & Co. image

 

Bagels & Co.

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SEC$8.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese
BEC$8.00
Bacon, fried egg, american cheese
The Jersey$8.00
Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
More about Bagels & Co.
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STRANGELOVES WINGS$14.00
STRANGELOVES BURGER$16.00
SMOKED GOUDA$15.00
More about Strangelove's
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen image

 

Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen

219 South Broad Street Rooftop, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$16.00
English Muffin, Pancetta, Hollandaise, Rosemary Potatoes
Oysters (12)$32.00
Seasonal Mignonette
Side Bacon$6.00
More about Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
Tria Cafe Wash West image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Claudio Mozzarella Panino$14.00
Claudio Mozzarella Panino with Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Vinaigrette
Smoked Turkey Panino$15.00
Koch’s Smoked Turkey Panino with Cabot Cheddar, North Country Bacon, Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Mayo
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta$6.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
More about Tria Cafe Wash West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown Village

Popcorn Chicken

Dumplings

Map

More near Midtown Village to explore

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston