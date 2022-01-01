Midtown Village bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown Village
More about Bud & Marilyn's
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Marilyn's Fried Chicken
|$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
|Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast
|$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bagels & Co.
Bagels & Co.
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SEC
|$8.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese
|BEC
|$8.00
Bacon, fried egg, american cheese
|The Jersey
|$8.00
Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
More about Strangelove's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|STRANGELOVES WINGS
|$14.00
|STRANGELOVES BURGER
|$16.00
|SMOKED GOUDA
|$15.00
More about Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
Attico Rooftop Lounge & Kitchen
219 South Broad Street Rooftop, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
English Muffin, Pancetta, Hollandaise, Rosemary Potatoes
|Oysters (12)
|$32.00
Seasonal Mignonette
|Side Bacon
|$6.00
More about Tria Cafe Wash West
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Wash West
1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Claudio Mozzarella Panino
|$14.00
Claudio Mozzarella Panino with Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Vinaigrette
|Smoked Turkey Panino
|$15.00
Koch’s Smoked Turkey Panino with Cabot Cheddar, North Country Bacon, Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Mayo
|Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta
|$6.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta