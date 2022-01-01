Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Midtown Village

Go
Midtown Village restaurants
Toast

Midtown Village restaurants that serve cake

Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$10.00
chocolate-peanut butter icing, chocolate pearls, milk crumble
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

 

Bagels & Co

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake$2.00
More about Bagels & Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown Village

Dumplings

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Popcorn Chicken

Grilled Chicken

French Toast

Map

More near Midtown Village to explore

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston