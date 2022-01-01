Chicken sandwiches in Midtown Village
Midtown Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
cheddar, pickle brine slaw, charred scallion ranch, fries
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken & Egg Sandwiches
|$0.00
6 sandwiches boxed up together for your convenience!
(Please add notes for any modifications you would like to add to each sandwich)
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & house spread. All on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun.
|Chicken & Waffles Sandwich
|$9.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.