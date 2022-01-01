Chicken sandwiches in Midtown Village

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
cheddar, pickle brine slaw, charred scallion ranch, fries
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Egg Sandwiches$0.00
6 sandwiches boxed up together for your convenience!
(Please add notes for any modifications you would like to add to each sandwich)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & house spread. All on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun.
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich$9.00
Freshly toasted waffle, fried chicken, topped off with house-made honey-butter hot sauce.
More about Hatch & Coop

