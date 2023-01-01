Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Midtown Village

Midtown Village restaurants
Midtown Village restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Comes with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, red onion, cherry tomato, caesar dressing
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs
Leda & The Swan image

 

1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge - 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge

1225 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
ginger, soy garlic chicken, water chestnuts, scallions, fried rice noodles, iceberg cups, hoisin
More about 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge - 1225Raw & Leda's Cocktail Lounge

