Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Midtown Village
/
Philadelphia
/
Midtown Village
/
French Fries
Midtown Village restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.5
(5375 reviews)
Sd French Fries
$8.00
More about Bud & Marilyn's
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.7
(883 reviews)
French Fries
$3.50
More about Crunchik'n
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown Village
Rigatoni
Fried Rice
Short Ribs
Popcorn Chicken
Salmon
Cheesecake
Pies
Grilled Chicken
More near Midtown Village to explore
Old City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Market East
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(946 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston