Mount Airy restaurants you'll love

Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Mount Airy restaurants

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Melt$8.00
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Classic Green Smoothie$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
More about The Juice Room
DOHO Taqueria image

PRETZELS • TACOS

DOHO Taqueria

18 west hortter street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
hot chicken$5.00
chipotle sriracha sauce, kewpie mayo, zucchini bread n' butter, pickles
black beans$6.00
soy, ginger scallion lime sauce
(plant based) (gf)
beef barbacoa$6.00
tamarind sauce, orange, pickled daikon+red onion, cilantro
More about DOHO Taqueria
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Citrus Salmon Bowl$11.65
salmon* ponzu, edamame, cucumber
Shoyu Classic Bowl$12.65
ahi tuna*, shoyu, sweet onion,
scallion, sesame
Bulgogi Beef$10.95
More about Malelani Cafe
