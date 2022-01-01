Mount Airy restaurants you'll love
Mount Airy's top cuisines
Must-try Mount Airy restaurants
More about The Juice Room
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$8.00
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
|Classic Green Smoothie
|$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
More about DOHO Taqueria
PRETZELS • TACOS
DOHO Taqueria
18 west hortter street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|hot chicken
|$5.00
chipotle sriracha sauce, kewpie mayo, zucchini bread n' butter, pickles
|black beans
|$6.00
soy, ginger scallion lime sauce
(plant based) (gf)
|beef barbacoa
|$6.00
tamarind sauce, orange, pickled daikon+red onion, cilantro