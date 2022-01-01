Northern Liberties American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Northern Liberties

North Bowl image

 

North Bowl

909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
The Burger$11.50
1/2 lb hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun, served with tots
OG Tots$5.50
kickin' it old school with ketchup
More about North Bowl
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Silk City Diner
Bardot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
Ribeye Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
Pierogies$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
More about Bardot Cafe
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
Fries$5.00
Vegan
Smash Burger$6.00
Served with Lettuce, Zayda's Pickles, and Cooper Sharp Cheese on a Big Marty's Seeded Potato Bun.
More about Bourbon & Branch
Jerry's Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Pierogies$16.00
Sour Cream, Apple Sauce, Caramelized Onion (V)
Vanilla Brioche French Toast$14.00
Delicious Brioche French Toast w/ Vanilla & Cinnamon (V)
More about Jerry's Bar
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings - One Pound$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken$22.00
Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Spinach, Rosemary Chicken Jus
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Wings$12.00
choice of veganaise, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Quesadilla$10.00
cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream
Cauliflower$10.00
local cheddar cauliflower tempura, lime chili sauce, sesame seeds
More about The Abbaye





