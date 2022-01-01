Northern Liberties American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Northern Liberties
More about North Bowl
North Bowl
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
|The Burger
|$11.50
1/2 lb hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun, served with tots
|OG Tots
|$5.50
kickin' it old school with ketchup
More about Silk City Diner
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
|Kabayaki Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Bardot Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
More about Bourbon & Branch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
|Fries
|$5.00
Vegan
|Smash Burger
|$6.00
Served with Lettuce, Zayda's Pickles, and Cooper Sharp Cheese on a Big Marty's Seeded Potato Bun.
More about Jerry's Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
|Pierogies
|$16.00
Sour Cream, Apple Sauce, Caramelized Onion (V)
|Vanilla Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
Delicious Brioche French Toast w/ Vanilla & Cinnamon (V)
More about North Third
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Wings - One Pound
|$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken
|$22.00
Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Spinach, Rosemary Chicken Jus
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.