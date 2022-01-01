Fried chicken sandwiches in Northern Liberties
Northern Liberties restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
SANDWICHES
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
