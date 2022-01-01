Fried chicken sandwiches in Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
More about Bardot Cafe
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Jerry's Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing
More about The Abbaye

