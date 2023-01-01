Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Northern Liberties
/
Philadelphia
/
Northern Liberties
/
Hummus
Northern Liberties restaurants that serve hummus
Silk City
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Silky Hummus- Vegan
$12.00
Grilled pita, olives, crispy chickpeas
tabouli salad
More about Silk City
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street, Phila
No reviews yet
Hummus & Tzatziki
$8.00
More about The Abbaye
Browse other tasty dishes in Northern Liberties
Burritos
Pies
Eggplant Parm
Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Salad
Chipotle Chicken
Bisque
More near Northern Liberties to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Queen Village
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Market East
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston