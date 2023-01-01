Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Northern Liberties

Go
Northern Liberties restaurants
Toast

Northern Liberties restaurants that serve hummus

Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Silky Hummus- Vegan$12.00
Grilled pita, olives, crispy chickpeas
tabouli salad
More about Silk City
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Tzatziki$8.00
More about The Abbaye

Browse other tasty dishes in Northern Liberties

Burritos

Pies

Eggplant Parm

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chipotle Chicken

Bisque

Map

More near Northern Liberties to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston