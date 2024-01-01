Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties restaurants
Toast

Northern Liberties restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Meatpie$4.00
Item pic

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caramel Apple Pie Dessert Jar (not available for take out)$8.00
Cookie crust, homemade whiskey butter apples, caramel whipped cream, cinnamon brown sugar crumble ( in house only- no take out)
Peanut Butter Pie$10.00
Cookie crust, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache
Lemon Meringue Pie$8.00
Lemon pie on graham cracker crust with whipped cream & toasted meringue crumble
