Pies in Northern Liberties
Northern Liberties restaurants that serve pies
More about Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave
Suya Suya - 400 Fairmount Ave
400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Beef Meatpie
|$4.00
More about The Abbaye
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street, Phila
|Caramel Apple Pie Dessert Jar (not available for take out)
|$8.00
Cookie crust, homemade whiskey butter apples, caramel whipped cream, cinnamon brown sugar crumble ( in house only- no take out)
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$10.00
Cookie crust, peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$8.00
Lemon pie on graham cracker crust with whipped cream & toasted meringue crumble