Old City restaurants you'll love

More about The Plough & the Stars
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
With our Homemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
|Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Dubliner & Provolone Cheese on Sourdough Bread. Served with a side of French Fries
More about National Mechanics
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
|Plantain Chips
|$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
|Arepas
|$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
More about Mei Mei
Mei Mei
33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Scallion Pancake
|$13.00
|Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
|Fried Wontons
More about Race Street Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
|Race Street Burger
|$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
More about Lucha Cartel
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanadas (2)
|$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
|Chicken (breast) Taco
|$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza (6pcs)
|$8.00
*can't be made gluten-free
|Vegan Yasai Ramen
|$14.00
Soybean & vegetable broth, black garlic oil, seitan teriyaki, tofu, bamboo shoot, shiitake, black fungus, red ginger and scallion
|Tomo Roll
|$14.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared tuna & sweet miso sauce.
More about Forsythia
FRENCH FRIES
Forsythia
233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Beignets
|$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
|Burger Royale
|$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
|Passion Fruit Tropézienne
|$12.00
Brioche Pastry, Passion Fruit Curd Cream, Dark Chocolate
More about 2nd Story Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$16.00
|Chili-cup
|$6.00
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
|Hand Cut Fries
|$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
|Wings
|$15.00
CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE
More about Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken
|$14.00
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
|Black Bean Soup
|$9.75
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
|Maduros
|$7.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City
Philly Style Bagels Old City
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SANDWICH Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
|SANDWICH BLT
|$7.50
The BLT Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
|SANDWICH Classic Lox
|$11.50
The Classic Lox Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.