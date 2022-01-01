Old City restaurants you'll love

Old City restaurants
Toast

Must-try Old City restaurants

The Plough & the Stars image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$8.00
With our Homemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Shepherd’s Pie$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Dubliner & Provolone Cheese on Sourdough Bread. Served with a side of French Fries
More about The Plough & the Stars
National Mechanics image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribeye Cheesesteak$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
Plantain Chips$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
Arepas$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
More about National Mechanics
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Scallion Pancake$13.00
Pork Dumplings$13.00
Fried Wontons
More about Mei Mei
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Burger$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
Race Street Burger$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
Lucha Cartel image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas (2)$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
Chicken Burrito$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
Chicken (breast) Taco$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza (6pcs)$8.00
*can't be made gluten-free
Vegan Yasai Ramen$14.00
Soybean & vegetable broth, black garlic oil, seitan teriyaki, tofu, bamboo shoot, shiitake, black fungus, red ginger and scallion
Tomo Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, topped with seared tuna & sweet miso sauce.
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Forsythia image

FRENCH FRIES

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Avg 5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Beignets$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
Burger Royale$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
Passion Fruit Tropézienne$12.00
Brioche Pastry, Passion Fruit Curd Cream, Dark Chocolate
More about Forsythia
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poutine$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$16.00
Chili-cup$6.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
Wings$15.00
CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (5635 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken$14.00
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
Black Bean Soup$9.75
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
Maduros$7.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
More about Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
Philly Style Bagels Old City image

 

Philly Style Bagels Old City

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
SANDWICH BLT$7.50
The BLT Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
SANDWICH Classic Lox$11.50
The Classic Lox Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City
Sassafras image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sassafras

48 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (739 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sassafras

