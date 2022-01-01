Old City American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Old City
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
|Plantain Chips
|$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
|Arepas
|$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
|Race Street Burger
|$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Forsythia
233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Beignets
|$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
|Burger Royale
|$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
|Passion Fruit Tropézienne
|$12.00
Brioche Pastry, Passion Fruit Curd Cream, Dark Chocolate
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$16.00
|Chili-cup
|$6.00
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
|Hand Cut Fries
|$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
|Wings
|$15.00
CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE