Old City American restaurants you'll love

National Mechanics image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribeye Cheesesteak$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
Plantain Chips$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
Arepas$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Burger$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
Race Street Burger$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
Forsythia image

FRENCH FRIES

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Avg 5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Beignets$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
Burger Royale$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
Passion Fruit Tropézienne$12.00
Brioche Pastry, Passion Fruit Curd Cream, Dark Chocolate
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poutine$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$16.00
Chili-cup$6.00
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
Wings$15.00
CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE
Sassafras image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sassafras

48 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Edamame

Brisket

Fish And Chips

