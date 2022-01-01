Old City bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
|Plantain Chips
|$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
|Arepas
|$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
Mei Mei
33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Scallion Pancake
|$13.00
|Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
|Fried Wontons
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
|Race Street Burger
|$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanadas (2)
|$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
|Chicken (breast) Taco
|$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$16.00
|Chili-cup
|$6.00
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
|Hand Cut Fries
|$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
|Wings
|$15.00
CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE
FRENCH FRIES
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken
|$14.00
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
|Black Bean Soup
|$9.75
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
|Maduros
|$7.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains