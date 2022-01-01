Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Old City

Go
Old City restaurants
Toast

Old City restaurants that serve burritos

Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Impossible$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with Impossible "meat", rice, kidney beans and vegan cheddar, grilled and served with french fries.
More about Race Street Cafe
Wild Mushroom Burrito image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Burrito$12.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
Pork Carnitas Burrito$12.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
Crispy Fish Burrito$14.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
More about Lucha Cartel

