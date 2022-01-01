Edamame in Old City

Go
Old City restaurants
Toast

Old City restaurants that serve edamame

Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$8.00
More about Mei Mei
Edamame image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Old City

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Brisket

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Old City to explore

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston