Edamame in
Old City
/
Philadelphia
/
Old City
/
Edamame
Old City restaurants that serve edamame
Mei Mei
33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Edamame
$8.00
More about Mei Mei
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.7
(867 reviews)
Edamame
$5.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Browse other tasty dishes in Old City
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Brisket
Fish And Chips
More near Old City to explore
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Washington Square West
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston