Nachos in Old City

Old City restaurants
Toast

Old City restaurants that serve nachos

823415d0-f2f7-4457-96cf-0d9e05d95f92 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$10.25
Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
You can add chicken or chorizo to your nachos for an additional $2
Kid Nachos$6.50
More about Race Street Cafe
Nachos Pollo image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Pollo$16.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, chicken, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
Nachos Lucha$14.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, black olives, corn, jalapenos, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, radish, crema & Cotija cheese
Nachos Carne$17.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, short ribs, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

