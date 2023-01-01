Nachos in Old City
Old City restaurants that serve nachos
More about Race Street Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Nachos
|$10.25
Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
You can add chicken or chorizo to your nachos for an additional $2
|Kid Nachos
|$6.50
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Nachos Pollo
|$16.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, pico de gallo, chicken, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema
|Nachos Lucha
|$14.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, black olives, corn, jalapenos, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, radish, crema & Cotija cheese
|Nachos Carne
|$17.00
Crispy tortillas topped with melted mixed Mexican cheeses, black beans, short ribs, radish, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, salsa roja, Cotija cheese & crema