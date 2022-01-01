Quesadillas in
Old City
/
Philadelphia
/
Old City
/
Quesadillas
Old City restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
Avg 4.3
(355 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.
More about Lucha Cartel
Browse other tasty dishes in Old City
Edamame
Mac And Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Brisket
Fish And Chips
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Old City to explore
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Washington Square West
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston