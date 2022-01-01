Quesadillas in Old City

Go
Old City restaurants
Toast

Old City restaurants that serve quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey, Oaxaca & Chihuahua cheeses. Served with salsa verde and chipotle crema.
More about Lucha Cartel

Browse other tasty dishes in Old City

Edamame

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Brisket

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Old City to explore

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston