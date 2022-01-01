Passyunk Square restaurants you'll love

Passyunk Square restaurants
Toast

Passyunk Square's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Passyunk Square restaurants

Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni Salad
Lrg Cheesesteak$11.95
Lrg Chicken Cheesesteak$11.95
Redcrest Fried Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Redcrest Fried Chicken

1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Half Chicken$12.00
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seitan Cheesesteak$13.50
Cheddar cheese or make it Vegan with our *Cashew Cheese
Caramelized onion
& Fries
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken
Roasted tomato pesto
Herbed goat cheese
Bacon
& Fries
Veggie POPE Burger$13.50
Kasha patty with fried green tomato, grilled red onion, aged cheddar, basil mayo
Ember and Ash Philly image

 

Ember and Ash Philly

1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kohlrabi Schnitzel$10.00
comeback sauce & pickled egg on a muffin
Green Chili Sausage$12.00
egg & jalapeño crema on a muffin
Smoked Trout$12.00
red onion & everything spice on a biscuit
