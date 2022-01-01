Penn Center restaurants you'll love

Penn Center restaurants
Toast

Penn Center's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Bagels
Must-try Penn Center restaurants

Melograno image

 

Melograno

2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TARTUFATE$20.00
PAPPARDELLE PASTA, FOREST MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLES, WALNUTS, PECORINO CHEESE
POLPETTE$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
COTOLETTA$23.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES
Con Murphy's Irish Pub image

 

Con Murphy's Irish Pub

1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie rol
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, hand battered chicken tender
Served with BBQ & honey mustard
Con Murphy's Burger$16.00
1/2 pound black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
20th Street Pizza image

PIZZA

20th Street Pizza

108 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Green$25.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Olives, Onions, Roasted Kale
Hot Potato$25.00
Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, red onions, Hot Peppers, Fresno Romesco sauce, Parsley
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - 2401

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Bagel with Butter & Jam$4.50
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

110 S 16th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Banner pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • RAMEN

Nom Nom Ramen

20 S 18th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1584 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
