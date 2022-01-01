Penn Center restaurants you'll love
Penn Center's top cuisines
Must-try Penn Center restaurants
More about Melograno
Melograno
2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TARTUFATE
|$20.00
PAPPARDELLE PASTA, FOREST MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLES, WALNUTS, PECORINO CHEESE
|POLPETTE
|$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
|COTOLETTA
|$23.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES
More about Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie rol
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, hand battered chicken tender
Served with BBQ & honey mustard
|Con Murphy's Burger
|$16.00
1/2 pound black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
More about 20th Street Pizza
PIZZA
20th Street Pizza
108 South 20th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Italian Salad
|$10.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
|Green
|$25.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Olives, Onions, Roasted Kale
|Hot Potato
|$25.00
Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, red onions, Hot Peppers, Fresno Romesco sauce, Parsley
More about Spread Bagelry - 2401
Spread Bagelry - 2401
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Bagel with Butter & Jam
|$4.50
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
More about honeygrow
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
110 S 16th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.