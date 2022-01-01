Point Breeze restaurants you'll love
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SPTR Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
American, cheddar, fontina, parmesan, cup of tomato lager soup
|Fries
|$6.00
Crispy coated fries served with ketchup. Not gluten free.
|SPTR Burger
|$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Beer-Battered Onion Rings
|$9.00
with tomatillo ranch. Vegan
|Salsa Macha Wings
|$12.00
Brined & fried wings tossed in a guajillo peanut salsa macha, with radish, herbs, & tomatillo ranch. 10 per order. Contains peanuts.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Pimento cheese sauce, cabbage carrot slaw, Zayda's spicy pickle chips on brioche roll.
Jiminy Cricket's Club and American Legion 200
1838 S Bancroft St, Philadelphia