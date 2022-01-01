Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Point Breeze restaurants you'll love

Point Breeze restaurants
Point Breeze's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & brunch
Bars & lounges
Gastropubs
Must-try Point Breeze restaurants

South Philadelphia Tap Room image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPTR Four-Cheese Grilled Cheese$14.00
American, cheddar, fontina, parmesan, cup of tomato lager soup
Fries$6.00
Crispy coated fries served with ketchup. Not gluten free.
SPTR Burger$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
American Sardine Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beer-Battered Onion Rings$9.00
with tomatillo ranch. Vegan
Salsa Macha Wings$12.00
Brined & fried wings tossed in a guajillo peanut salsa macha, with radish, herbs, & tomatillo ranch. 10 per order. Contains peanuts.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Pimento cheese sauce, cabbage carrot slaw, Zayda's spicy pickle chips on brioche roll.
More about American Sardine Bar
Jiminy Cricket's Club and American Legion 200 image

 

Jiminy Cricket's Club and American Legion 200

1838 S Bancroft St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Jiminy Cricket's Club and American Legion 200
