Queen Village restaurants you'll love
Queen Village's top cuisines
Must-try Queen Village restaurants
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto
|$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
|TO-Creste Di Gallo
|$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
|TO-Tagliatelle
|$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
FRENCH FRIES
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF
|$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
|Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF
|$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
|Truly vegetable and mushroom lasagna - GF/V
|$17.00
Thinly sliced layers of zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and spinach baked with a cracked black pepper béchamel with ricotta. Served with a light tomato basil sauce.
More about The Bagel Place
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$9.50
Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards.
DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS
|Iced Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
|Avocado BLT
|$8.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Lucky's Last Chance
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Onion Strings
|$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
|Original Mak & Cheese
|$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
|Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
More about Royal Izakaya
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
|Ebi Shumai
|$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
|Chashu Buns
|$12.00
slow braised pork belly, cucumber, kewpie mayo, scallion, black bean & garlic sauce, steamed bao buns (contains dairy) (2pc)
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$8.99
Craft your own salad.
|Veggie Burger
|$5.79
Housemade Black bean veggie burger
|m2o Fries
|$4.79
Garlic & Sea Salt
More about Fitz and Starts
Fitz and Starts
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup
|Morning Bun
|$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
More about Fiore
Fiore
757 S Front St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|the "Saltie"
|$9.00
Soft Scrambled eggs and whipped ricotta on toasted housemade focaccia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast on a housemade milk bun with pickles, fresh dill & calabrian chili aioli .
|BEC
|$11.00
Bacon scrambled into eggs and melted cheddar cheese with caramelized onions on a housemade sesame seeded milk bun