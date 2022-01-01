Queen Village bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Queen Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Queen Village

Cry Baby Pasta image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
TO-Creste Di Gallo$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
TO-Tagliatelle$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Lucky's Last Chance image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Strings$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
Original Mak & Cheese$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Royal Izakaya image

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
Ebi Shumai$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
Chashu Buns$12.00
slow braised pork belly, cucumber, kewpie mayo, scallion, black bean & garlic sauce, steamed bao buns (contains dairy) (2pc)
More about Royal Izakaya
Fitz and Starts image

 

Fitz and Starts

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup
Morning Bun$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
More about Fitz and Starts

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Queen Village

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Queen Village to explore

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Spring Garden

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston