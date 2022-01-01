Queen Village bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Queen Village
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto
|$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
|TO-Creste Di Gallo
|$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
|TO-Tagliatelle
|$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
Lucky's Last Chance
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Onion Strings
|$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
|Original Mak & Cheese
|$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
|Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
|Ebi Shumai
|$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
|Chashu Buns
|$12.00
slow braised pork belly, cucumber, kewpie mayo, scallion, black bean & garlic sauce, steamed bao buns (contains dairy) (2pc)
Fitz and Starts
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup
|Morning Bun
|$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise