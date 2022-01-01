Rittenhouse Square restaurants you'll love
Rittenhouse Square's top cuisines
Must-try Rittenhouse Square restaurants
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Small Nachos
|$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
|Pollo Tinga Tacos
|$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
|Burrito
|$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
Sonny’s Cocktails
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Reuben
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
|Honeynut Toast
|$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
|Chili Carrots
|$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Poulet
2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poulet Frit 1/2
|$19.00
Vadouvan-spiced half fried chicken, buttermilk dipped
|The Sandwich
|$16.00
Vadouvan-spiced crispy chicken, French onion dip, pickles Provençal, frites
|Onion Soup Gratinée
|$10.00
veggie broth, herb croute, gruyere
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
|Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Aloo
|$4.75
Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
|Jeera Gobi
|$5.75
Cumin spiced Cauliflower & Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
|Paneer Masala
|$5.95
Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta
|$6.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
|Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake
|$8.00
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake with Cherry Compote and Pistachio Crumb
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$6.99
House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.
|Pupusa & Tostada Combo
|$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
|Doblada
|$8.00
Guatemalan version of an empanada- corn flour pocket with your choice of savory filling. Served with salsa, pickled onions, slaw and cotija cheese. (2)
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Sesame Heirloom Salad
|$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pub & Kitchen
1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
blue cheese, celery
|P&K BURGER
|$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
|SHREDDED KALE
|$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
Condesa / El Techo
1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pescado Frito
|$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
|Lamb Adobado
|$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
|Pato en Mole Negro
|$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Cotoletta Fitler Square
2227 Pine St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
|MILAN
|$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Eggs, Bacon, Shrimp
|COTOLETTA STACK
|$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Junk Wrap
|$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
|Chicken Parm
|$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
|Stixx
|$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.00
Vegetarian.
|Garlic Naan with Herbs
|$4.00
Vegetarian.
|Paneer Palak (GF)
|$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider
|$5.00
Rosé Cider
|TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan
|$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
|TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'
|$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|16 Oz Fishtown
|$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
|Turkey
|$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charley Dove
276 South 20th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|ARTICHOKES
|$8.00
Fresh Herbs, Lemon
|GRILLED OCTOPUS
|$13.00
white bean artichoke salad, arugula-sunflower seed pesto
|SHISHITO PEPPERS
|$12.00
Fermented chili sauce, hummus
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
|Roasted Chicken
|$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
La Fontana Della Citta
1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Penne Arrabita
|$23.95
|CAESAR
|$9.95
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$25.95
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap
|$10.95
Kale Caesar Salad with cucumbers and onions, wrapped up with chk'n and house-made buffalo sauce. Try adding avocado!! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
|Chk'n BLT Salad
|$11.95
Chopped Romaine topped with Crispy Chk'n, Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Tomatoes and our House vegan Ranch on the side! Served with grilled pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SOY, COCONUT, WHEAT (chkn + pita)
|Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini
|$10.95
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozz, house marinana and cashew pesto on grilled cheez panini! ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT, CASHEW
Wine Dive- South Street
1506 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Gulp Hablo Garnacha
|$27.49
Spain.
100% biodynamic Garnacha. Beautiful nose of fresh crushed cassis and raspberry. Tart fruit, violets, white pepper, and a touch of earth. Vegan.
|Trifula Piemonte Rosso
|$24.39
Piemonte DOC.
Barbara/Nebbiolo Blend – Lively, fruity and earthy. Mineral aromas. Dark berry finish.
|Primaterra Prosecco
|$20.00
Italy.
Aromas of pineapple, green apples, and citrus with floral notes, soft and creamy with bright and delicate bubbles.
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Churros
|$8.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
|4 Carnitas Tacos
|$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Platanos
|$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
|Crispy Cod Tacos
|$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harper's Garden
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Field Greens Salad
|$12.00
sunflower sprouts, radish, puffed grains, honey-walnut vinaigrette
|Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board
|$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
|The ‘Merica Burger
|$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
|Americano
|$3.25