Rittenhouse Square restaurants you'll love

Go
Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Toast

Rittenhouse Square's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
French
Bagels
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Rittenhouse Square restaurants

Rosy's Taco Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Pollo Tinga Tacos$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
Burrito$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Sonny’s Cocktails image

 

Sonny’s Cocktails

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Reuben$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
Honeynut Toast$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
Chili Carrots$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Bar Poulet image

FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Poulet

2005 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Poulet Frit 1/2$19.00
Vadouvan-spiced half fried chicken, buttermilk dipped
The Sandwich$16.00
Vadouvan-spiced crispy chicken, French onion dip, pickles Provençal, frites
Onion Soup Gratinée$10.00
veggie broth, herb croute, gruyere
More about Bar Poulet
Giuseppe & Sons image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
Roasted Pork Sandwich$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters image

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Aloo$4.75
Spicy Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Jeera Gobi$5.75
Cumin spiced Cauliflower & Potatoes, Fresh Mint-Coriander Chutney, Red Onions
Paneer Masala$5.95
Grilled Marinated Paneer, Indian creamy Tomato Sauce- Makhani, Red Onions (Contains Cashew Nuts)
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta$6.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake$8.00
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake with Cherry Compote and Pistachio Crumb
Salmon Salad$15.00
Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
El Merkury image

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$6.99
House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.
Pupusa & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Doblada$8.00
Guatemalan version of an empanada- corn flour pocket with your choice of savory filling. Served with salsa, pickled onions, slaw and cotija cheese. (2)
More about El Merkury
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Pub & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pub & Kitchen

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$14.00
blue cheese, celery
P&K BURGER$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
SHREDDED KALE$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
More about Pub & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Condesa / El Techo

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Frito$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
Lamb Adobado$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
Pato en Mole Negro$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
More about Condesa / El Techo
Cotoletta Fitler Square image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cotoletta Fitler Square

2227 Pine St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
MILAN$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Eggs, Bacon, Shrimp
COTOLETTA STACK$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
More about Cotoletta Fitler Square
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Junk Wrap$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
Chicken Parm$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
Stixx$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
More about The Quick Fixx
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro image

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.00
Vegetarian.
Garlic Naan with Herbs$4.00
Vegetarian.
Paneer Palak (GF)$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Jet Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider$5.00
Rosé Cider
TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
More about Jet Wine Bar
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16 Oz Fishtown$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
Bacon Egg and Cheese$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Turkey$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
More about Rowhome Coffee
Charley Dove image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charley Dove

276 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ARTICHOKES$8.00
Fresh Herbs, Lemon
GRILLED OCTOPUS$13.00
white bean artichoke salad, arugula-sunflower seed pesto
SHISHITO PEPPERS$12.00
Fermented chili sauce, hummus
More about Charley Dove
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
Roasted Chicken$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
More about Rouge
La Fontana Della Citta image

 

La Fontana Della Citta

1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Arrabita$23.95
CAESAR$9.95
Penne Alla Vodka$25.95
More about La Fontana Della Citta
Greens and Grains - Philly image

 

Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap$10.95
Kale Caesar Salad with cucumbers and onions, wrapped up with chk'n and house-made buffalo sauce. Try adding avocado!! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY
Chk'n BLT Salad$11.95
Chopped Romaine topped with Crispy Chk'n, Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Tomatoes and our House vegan Ranch on the side! Served with grilled pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SOY, COCONUT, WHEAT (chkn + pita)
Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini$10.95
Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozz, house marinana and cashew pesto on grilled cheez panini! ALLERGENS: COCONUT, WHEAT, CASHEW
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Wine Dive- South Street image

 

Wine Dive- South Street

1506 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gulp Hablo Garnacha$27.49
Spain.
100% biodynamic Garnacha. Beautiful nose of fresh crushed cassis and raspberry. Tart fruit, violets, white pepper, and a touch of earth. Vegan.
Trifula Piemonte Rosso$24.39
Piemonte DOC.
Barbara/Nebbiolo Blend – Lively, fruity and earthy. Mineral aromas. Dark berry finish.
Primaterra Prosecco$20.00
Italy.
Aromas of pineapple, green apples, and citrus with floral notes, soft and creamy with bright and delicate bubbles.
More about Wine Dive- South Street
Mission Taqueria image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$8.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
4 Carnitas Tacos$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
Burrito Bowl$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
More about Mission Taqueria
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Platanos$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
Crispy Cod Tacos$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Tio Flores
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Field Greens Salad$12.00
sunflower sprouts, radish, puffed grains, honey-walnut vinaigrette
Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
The ‘Merica Burger$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad
More about Harper's Garden
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Americano$3.25
More about Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - 16th St

106 South 16th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Americano$3.25
12oz La Colombe Coffee$2.75
More about Spread Bagelry - 16th St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rittenhouse Square

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Tacos

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Kale Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Rittenhouse Square to explore

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston