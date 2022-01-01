Rittenhouse Square American restaurants you'll love

Pub & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pub & Kitchen

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$14.00
blue cheese, celery
P&K BURGER$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
SHREDDED KALE$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
More about Pub & Kitchen
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
Roasted Chicken$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
More about Rouge
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Field Greens Salad$12.00
sunflower sprouts, radish, puffed grains, honey-walnut vinaigrette
Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
The ‘Merica Burger$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad
More about Harper's Garden

