Rittenhouse Square American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Rittenhouse Square
More about Pub & Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pub & Kitchen
1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
blue cheese, celery
|P&K BURGER
|$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
|SHREDDED KALE
|$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
More about Rouge
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
|Roasted Chicken
|$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
More about Harper's Garden
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harper's Garden
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Field Greens Salad
|$12.00
sunflower sprouts, radish, puffed grains, honey-walnut vinaigrette
|Murray’s NYC 5 Cheese Board
|$25.00
assortment of five cheeses, seasonal fruit preserve, house mustard, seeded hearth bread, accoutrements
|The ‘Merica Burger
|$17.00
double stacked wagyu beef, cooper cheese, pickles, minced onion, dijon, ketchup, milk bread bun,
served with housemade chips or field greens salad