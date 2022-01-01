Rittenhouse Square breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Rittenhouse Square
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.00
Vegetarian.
|Garlic Naan with Herbs
|$4.00
Vegetarian.
|Paneer Palak (GF)
|$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
|Roasted Chicken
|$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus