Rittenhouse Square breakfast spots you'll love

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro image

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.00
Vegetarian.
Garlic Naan with Herbs$4.00
Vegetarian.
Paneer Palak (GF)$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
Roasted Chicken$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
More about Rouge
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Americano$3.25
More about Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

