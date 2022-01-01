Rittenhouse Square sandwich spots you'll love

Jet Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider$5.00
Rosé Cider
TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 Oz Fishtown$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
Bacon Egg and Cheese$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Turkey$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Americano$3.25
Spread Bagelry - 16th St

106 South 16th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Americano$3.25
12oz La Colombe Coffee$2.75
