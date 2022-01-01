Rittenhouse Square Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Rittenhouse Square

Giuseppe & Sons image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
Roasted Pork Sandwich$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Cotoletta Fitler Square image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cotoletta Fitler Square

2227 Pine St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
MILAN$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Eggs, Bacon, Shrimp
COTOLETTA STACK$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
More about Cotoletta Fitler Square
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Junk Wrap$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
Chicken Parm$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
Stixx$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
More about The Quick Fixx
La Fontana Della Citta image

 

La Fontana Della Citta

1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Arrabita$23.95
CAESAR$9.95
Penne Alla Vodka$25.95
More about La Fontana Della Citta

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rittenhouse Square

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Tacos

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Kale Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Rittenhouse Square to explore

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston