Rittenhouse Square Italian restaurants you'll love
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
|Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Sesame Heirloom Salad
|$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Cotoletta Fitler Square
2227 Pine St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
|MILAN
|$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Eggs, Bacon, Shrimp
|COTOLETTA STACK
|$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Junk Wrap
|$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
|Chicken Parm
|$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
|Stixx
|$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella