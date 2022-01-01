Rittenhouse Square Mexican restaurants you'll love

Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rittenhouse Square

Rosy's Taco Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Pollo Tinga Tacos$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
Burrito$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Sonny’s Cocktails image

 

Sonny’s Cocktails

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Reuben$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
Honeynut Toast$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
Chili Carrots$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Consumer pic

 

Condesa / El Techo

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Frito$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
Lamb Adobado$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
Pato en Mole Negro$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
More about Condesa / El Techo
Mission Taqueria image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$8.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
4 Carnitas Tacos$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
Burrito Bowl$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
More about Mission Taqueria
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Platanos$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
Crispy Cod Tacos$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Tio Flores

