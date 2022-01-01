Rittenhouse Square Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rittenhouse Square
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
Popular items
Small Nachos
$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Pollo Tinga Tacos
$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
Burrito
$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Sonny’s Cocktails
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
Popular items
Chicken Reuben
$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
Honeynut Toast
$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
Chili Carrots
$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Condesa / El Techo
Condesa / El Techo
1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia
Popular items
Pescado Frito
$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
Lamb Adobado
$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
Pato en Mole Negro
$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
More about Mission Taqueria
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
Popular items
Churros
$8.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
4 Carnitas Tacos
$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
Burrito Bowl
$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
More about Tio Flores
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
Popular items
Fried Platanos
$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
Chicken Tinga Tacos
$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
Crispy Cod Tacos
$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla