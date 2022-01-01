Cake in Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve cake
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Birthday Cake Churro
|$7.00
Soft serve, birthday cake croutons, frosting, sprinkles!
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Torte Cake (GF)
|$7.00
|Goan Crab Cake
|$13.00
Masala Crab Cakes / Tomato Panch- Phoran Chutney
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake
|$4.25
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charley Dove
276 South 20th St, Philadelphia
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, dates, cinnamon creme anglaise, sea salt
|$5.00