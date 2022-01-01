Cake in Rittenhouse Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Merkury image

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birthday Cake Churro$7.00
Soft serve, birthday cake croutons, frosting, sprinkles!
More about El Merkury
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Torte Cake (GF)$7.00
Goan Crab Cake$13.00
Masala Crab Cakes / Tomato Panch- Phoran Chutney
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake$4.25
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
Charley Dove image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charley Dove

276 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, dates, cinnamon creme anglaise, sea salt$5.00
More about Charley Dove
Harper's Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harper's Garden

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$27.00
Mustard greens, red onion, radish, roasted mushrooms, lemon grass dressing
More about Harper's Garden

