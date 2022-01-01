Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Rittenhouse Square
/
Philadelphia
/
Rittenhouse Square
/
Cannolis
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia
Avg 4.6
(4058 reviews)
Cannoli
$5.00
ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistacchio
More about Pizzeria Vetri
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
Avg 5
(2 reviews)
Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.00
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
