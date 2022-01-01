Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve cannolis

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$5.00
ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistacchio
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00
