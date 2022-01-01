Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Rittenhouse Square
/
Philadelphia
/
Rittenhouse Square
/
Ceviche
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve ceviche
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
Avg 4
(654 reviews)
Tuna Ceviche
$15.00
More about Mission Taqueria
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
Avg 4
(1081 reviews)
Shrimp Ceviche
$15.00
shrimp ceviche, lime, coconut, red onion, fresno chile, cilantro, mint, corn tortilla
More about Tio Flores
Browse other tasty dishes in Rittenhouse Square
Mango Lassi
Bruschetta
Ravioli
Lassi
Carne Asada
Enchiladas
Chicken Biryani
Chili
More near Rittenhouse Square to explore
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Queen Village
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Market East
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston