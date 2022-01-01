Curry in Rittenhouse Square
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters
2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Anda Curry Platter (NEW)
|$9.50
Boiled eggs with Indian Curry over Basmati rice with Fried Onions, Lettuce & Pita Bread
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Tofu Green Peas Curry (V, GF) *
|$17.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Tofu / Green Peas / Onion Tomato Sauce / Toasted Cashew / Fenugreek Greens
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
|Goan Shrimp Curry (GF) *
|$25.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Black Tiger Shrimp / Deghi Chili Pepper / Peri-Peri Masala / Roasted Coriander / Black Cardamom / Coconut Milk
( * ) This Dish Contains Nuts
|Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (GF)
|$23.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Sea Bass / Kashmir Red Chili / Kari Leaves / Black Mustard