Enchiladas in Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve enchiladas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Queso Enchiladas
|$13.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$19.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Enchilada Salad
|$9.99
Guatemalan style pickled beet mix, sweet & sour. Vegan, Gluten Free.
|Enchilada Salad
|$7.56
Make your enchilada tostada into a salad! Bed of local greens topped with our tangy pickled beet mix, cotija, pinto beans and option to add guac and salsa.