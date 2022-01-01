Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Queso Enchiladas$13.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
Shrimp Enchiladas$19.00
Corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream served with mexican rice and beans
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Item pic

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchilada Salad$9.99
Guatemalan style pickled beet mix, sweet & sour. Vegan, Gluten Free.
Enchilada Salad$7.56
Make your enchilada tostada into a salad! Bed of local greens topped with our tangy pickled beet mix, cotija, pinto beans and option to add guac and salsa.
More about El Merkury

