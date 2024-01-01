Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Rittenhouse Square

Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about The Quick Fixx
Item pic

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco Kit$36.00
Pasilla glazed chicken (not spicy) cooked on a wood-fired grill, served with chipotle salsa, queso fresco, radish, and cilantro. Comes with our fresh masa tortillas. (Approx 10 tacos)
2 Grilled Chicken Tacos$11.00
2 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), wood grilled, then topped with a roasted poblano-tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
More about Mission Taqueria

